Will Anderson Confident Texans Can Win Super Bowl

The Houston Texans are just three wins away from making their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

After sinking to an 0-3, then a 3-5 record earlier in the regular season that left their playoff hopes looking dry, the Texans have now rattled off a nine-game winning streak, the longest win streak in the NFL, enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the entire league, and could be one of the prime dark horse candidates to make a big run over the next few weeks.

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is more than confident his team can get it done, too.

Anderson spoke after the Texans' latest win vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, voicing his confidence about Houston's playoff hopes on the horizon, and putting in perspective just how close this group is to reaching the ultimate goal.

“I do, I do,” Anderson said of if the Texans are ready to make a playoff run, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “When we broke it down, I told them: ‘We’re four games away from being world champions. Whatever you have to sacrifice, whatever you have to give up, don’t look too far ahead, but really be in the moment, really look what we’re striving for’

“Look what we’re going towards. I think everybody’s been doing a really good job with that. Man, we’re a couple of games away from being exactly where we want to be at.”

Will Anderson Jr. Eager for Super Bowl Run

After the events of SNF, the Texans are now tasked with facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round on the road for their first game of their postseason slate.

It's a team they've yet to face so far this season, and it certainly won't be easy to walk into Pittsburgh under the primetime lights for any postseason game, but the Texans hold a ton of momentum heading into the weekend, and have some solid playoff experience under their belt as well, having been 2-0 in the Wild Card round since DeMeco Ryans' arrival in 2023.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) takes the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans will need some continued success out of their number-one-ranked defense, led by the pass-rushing prowess of Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter upfront, combining for 27 total sacks themselves across the 2025 campaign, and will be bound to wreak havoc on Aaron Rodgers if the Steelers don't bring their best in the trenches.

Time will tell how it pans out for Houston in their third-straight playoff appearance, but for Anderson Jr. and the Texans' top-ranked scoring defense, they have all the confidence they'll be able to handle business this weekend and for whatever's next.

