What DeMeco Ryans Said About Texans Signing Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans made a major addition to their defensive line over the weekend by reuniting with their former number-one overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney, by signing him to a one-year deal that could reach up to $8 million in total value.

It's a move for the Texans that shores up their defensive line depth in a big way; bringing a veteran edge rusher in to back up Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, and create a bit of a three-headed beast in their defensive end room on a pretty cheap deal, all things considered.

What DeMeco Ryans Had to Say About the Clowney Signing

For Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the decision to bring in Clowney clearly helps one aspect of their defense: physicality, which is something that Houston already has a ton of as it is.

Ryan’s couldn't go without cracking a bit of a joke about the report that had surfaced surrounding Clowney––considering the Texans hadn't exactly made the deal official at the time––but he made it clear about the value that the veteran defensive end will bring to their already-strong front seven.

"There's a report? Ah, I didn't hear about that," Ryans said with a smirk. "We'll see what he brings."

"Everybody knows Clowney–– first-overall pick here in Houston. He's been a successful player, had a successful career. He brings a physical aspect to the football game; to our defense. A guy who can get after the passer as well. So, we'll try to get him in, get him acclimated to what we're doing, and he'll be up to speed, off and running."

Clowney Brings Physicality, Extra Depth to Texans' D-Line

In terms of what Clowney brings to the table statistically, there's still a ton of value to be had on the field even at 32 years old, if he's anywhere close to the level he played at last year with the Dallas Cowboys.

He only played in 13 games, but in the process, put together 41 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. That production came in a shortened sample size, paired with the fact that Clowney was on the field for only 44% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in the games that he appeared in.

Now, you add him to the Texans' front seven. His snap count will probably look similar to what it did during his time in Dallas, but he'll also be able to have a much better supporting cast to surround him.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson and Hunter will be the two guys leading the charge off the edge with the most responsibility, he’ll have some solid names filling out the interior with Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald, and Tommy Togiai, and will be playing for a high-end defensive-minded coach in Ryans.

For a player in Clowney's shoes with 12 years of NFL experience looking for a title-contending team, you couldn't ask for much of a better situation than what he's getting with the Texans––especially when considering he's able to come back to the team where his journey as a pro first started.

And for a defensive coach like Ryans, being able to level up his pass-rush with a tested defensive end like Clowney, the signing might just set up for a match made in heaven.

Time will tell how Clowney is able to adjust into his new role with Houston, and what the fit looks like when he's on the field come time for the regular season. But based on the initial signs shown, things are already shaping up to be even more dangerous for this Texans defensive line.

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