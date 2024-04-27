NFL Draft, Round 6: Titans Take Tulane Wide Receiver Jha'Quan Jackson with No. 182 Pick
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans added depth to their wide receiver group in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, taking Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson with the No. 182 pick.
Jackson missed four games in 2023 with an injury but finished the season with 26 catches for 439 yards and four touchdown catches. He played five seasons at Tulane and caught 109 passes for 1,743 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jackson also returned punts and kickoffs, averaging 11.3 yards on 59 punt returns and 21.4 yards on 36 kickoff returns. Remember that new NFL rules on kickoffs likely will mean more returns.
"I left it up to the man above, God. I believe in faith, family, and football," Jackson said after getting the call from Tennessee. "I am grateful and honored to wear a Titan uniform. ... I am willing to do anything – special teams, offense, whatever it takes."
Jackson was college roommates at Tulane with Titans running back TyJae Spears, who attended Jackson's draft party.
"We were always on a schedule," Jackson said. "We got up in the morning and got on the jugs machine and then worked out at night. There are times when it was hard for him to get out of bed because his body was sore and I'd say 'We gotta go eat, it's time to prove these folks wrong.' We grew up together. His family is like my family, and my family is like his."
Jackson ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, which on paper isn't impressive for a 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver, but Jackson doesn't believe that tells the story.
"My game speed is way different," Jackson said. "It's different when you are running in a game. When you are running in a game, you are thinking like a dog is chasing you, so it's a scary sight."
