Titans Lead League In Unfortunate Stat

With 49 penalties, the Tennessee Titans are tied for the most pre-snap penalties in the NFL. Only the Minnesota Vikings have as many, but there's no world where the Titans should be anywhere near that number.

To put it into perspective, the least penalized team is the Los Angeles Rams with 22. Combined, the Rams and Buffalo Bills have as many pre-snap penalties as the Titans. That's simply unacceptable.

There's a reason both the Rams and Bills could make a deep playoff run while the Titans are sitting at just three wins. It's not like pre-snap penalties are the only reason, but Titans fans haven't forgotten the four false-start penalties against them at home coming off a Bye.

Things like this should get fixed when a new head coach comes to town. Whether it's a safe bet like Mike McCarthy or Matt Nagy, even a guy like Marcus Freeman knows enough to not let this happen. In the 2026 season, Tennessee should be nowhere near that number.

Titans Mind-Blowing 49 Pre-Snap Penalties

While the chart says "false start penalties" on the x-axis, they made sure to say that was an error and these are all of the pre-snap penalties. For what it's worth, they're only penalties that have been accepted so who knows what other damage could've been done had those others been included.

Regardless, there's no world where a team should average 3.26 pre-snap penalties per game. False starts are one thing, but it's not like this offensive line has been the best either.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has had to deal with a lot this season, including an O-Line that was non-existent for the first 10-12 weeks. They've since come alive which led to many putting the blame on Bill Callahan. At the end of the day, Ward and company know this can't be an issue next season.

Titans Must Play Mistake Free Football

While it's not like interim head coach Mike McCoy is coaching to keep his job, this team still has a lot to play for. They've looked great these last three weeks, and they only have two more chances to go out there and make a statement.

The New Orleans Saints, their Week 17 opponent, are tied for fifth with 44 pre-snap penalties. They're sandwiched in-between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants which goes to show teams with the fewest wins have the most pre-snap penalties. This is one of many areas Tennessee will need to work on heading into next season.

