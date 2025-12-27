Titans Lose Three Players for Saints Game

With just two games remaining, the Tennessee Titans are set to put it all on the line. Their Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints could be their final realistic chance to pick up a win this season, and they can't let it go to waste.

Knowing they have to play in Jacksonville in Week 18, things aren't looking good for the Titans regular season finale. While it's unknown if any of these three players would even suit up for that game, the Titans received great news when they learned star linebacker Cedric Gray cleared concussion protocol.

All things considered, this team is extremely healthy. The three players who won't be suiting up aren't exactly game-changers, but that doesn't mean it won't hurt seeing them on the field.

Marcus Harris, Bryce Oliver, and Femi Oladejo were all ruled out on December 26. The Titans need all the help they can get on defensive, so losing a cornerback (Harris) and linebacker (Oladejo) certainly doesn't make things easier.

Cedric Gray has cleared concussion protocol. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 26, 2025

Coming off a one tackle game against the Kansas City Chiefs, interim head coach Mike McCoy made the difficult decision to shut down the 24-year-old. Tennessee's sixth round draft pick put together a fine rookie season with 28 total tackles in 14 games, but a knee injury is keeping him out of action.

Harris's most impressive performance of the year was actually the week prior against San Francisco. Harris secured seven total tackles, five of which being solo. Both of those numbers were career highs as he was coming off a week where he forced a fumble against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide Receiver Bryce Oliver - OUT

Marcus Harris, Femi and Bryce Oliver are OUT vs the Saints. Cedric Gray cleared concussion protocol — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 26, 2025

A knee issue wasn't just affecting Harris, it's the reason for Oliver to be ruled out as well. The 25-year-old has had a frustrating season, to say the least. Currently in his second year with the team, Oliver has played just two games this season.

Coming off a 10 game season with six receptions for 95 yards, Oliver has just one reception for eight yards. Oddly enough, that catch came in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. The Titans have been able to maneuver their offense just fine without him, but that doesn't change the fact that he's been absent since Week 2.

Linebacker Femi Oladejo - OUT

Marcus Harris, Bryce Oliver and Femi Oladejo ruled OUT for @Titans on Sunday. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 26, 2025

The Titans recently opened Oladejo's 21-day return window, but it's clear he won't be returning in Week 17. The 22-year-old has been on IR due to a lower leg injury, but he's inching closer and closer to making his return.

It'd be great to see the Titans 2025 second round pick back in Week 18, but they know there's no point in rushing him to return. There are promising signs are McCoy didn't shut him down for the year, so it's safe to assume Oladejo will be out there in some capacity against Jacksonville.

