Work Ethic has D-Lineman Sailing Through Camp

NASHVILLE – DeMarcus Walker says he gets his work ethic from his father, a longshoreman in Jacksonville, Fla.,

Dale Walker is what’s known as a ship-chaser, according to his son, someone who helps load and unload the huge boats carrying cargo – like cars and military equipment -- to and from the busy port city on the the Atlantic Ocean.

“Everyone always talked to me about how he was the hardest worker there,” Walker said Tuesday. “Then when I lived with him for six years (from age 12 to 18), I saw it with my own two eyes and observed it."

What he learned then might help explain the strong impression Walker has made in less than three months.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman signed with the Tennessee Titans on May 12. Though he spent less time in the offseason program most of his teammates, Walker was named an offseason award winner along with fullback Tory Carter, cornerback Caleb Farley, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, safety Amani Hooker and right tackle Dillon Radunz.

“He worked hard, brought energy, got here early and stayed late,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Sometimes after practice or running, the (weightlifting) isn't intense. He was able to bring an intensity level to that … He showed the effort and daily consistency and improved in the techniques that we were coaching each day with.”

Said Walker: “I was shocked. I was definitely shocked ... But I’m a hard worker. I get that from my dad.”

A second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017, Walker has a more impressive pedigree than many of the depth linemen the Titans added during the offseason.

Over the last three seasons – the first two in Denver, last year in Houston – Walker has totaled 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. He played 456 defensive snaps for the Texans in 2021, posting a career-high 31 tackles in 13 games.

Those kinds of numbers made Walker an interesting, under-the-radar free-agent target for Indianapolis. Tennessee and general manager Jon Robinson eventually won him over.

“It was a thought process,” Walker said of his decision, “and I got to give J-Rob his props because J-Rob was definitely like `Hey, call me.’ We stayed on the phone and talked, and I was flat-ass honest with him, and he was honest with me back. He did a few things and just took a leap of faith to get me here.”

The intrigue surrounding Walker has only grown since the start of training camp last week.

He’s earned reps high in the depth chart, for instance, an opportunity to show what he can do against some of the Titans’ top offensive linemen.

“You’ve got to capitalize and respond (to those chances),” Walker said. “I’m just thankful they believe in me, and I’ve got to get better every single day, fine-tuning my craft and feeding off everyone’s energy.”

Added defensive coordinator Shane Bowen: “I’ve been very pleased with him. He’s a pro. He comes in here and works … I think he has a pass-rush ability for us, and he can do some different things across the line of scrimmage in base defense.”

It also seems noteworthy that during parts of individual drills, Walker and Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons have worked with one another, locking up as they practice their pass-rush moves.

“His effort, that’s what we build our team around,” Simmons said. “The way he runs to the ball, the way he carries himself, especially when it’s time for team period. … He’s one of the guys I know we’ll be able to count on when it’s time.”

Then there are the extra reps Walker takes both before and after practice, even with the hot Nashville sun beating down at St. Thomas Sports Park.

Sometimes he works on power moves. Sometimes on his finesse game. After Tuesday’s practice, in which Walker’s defensive unit stayed on the field for eight straight plays during one drill, he still felt the need to do some extra conditioning afterward.

“With my calling and being a football player, I’m so blessed, and why not put all my energy into it?” Walker said. “Being the first one on the field and the last one off is not just something for show. It’s just that I really love my job. I really have high goals for myself and high aspirations. That’s something that I pride myself on.”

It won’t be long, Walker said, before his father joins him Nashville.

That will mark quite a change from Dale Walker’s younger days around Jacksonville, when he survived a rough upbringing. One of his brothers was killed, and two others have also passed away.

“With his upbringing and being in the streets,” Walker said of his father, “he definitely beat all the odds.”

When Dale Walker eventually watches his son practice and play for the Titans, he won’t need a specific jersey number to identify him.

The work ethic will make him stand out – as it already has.