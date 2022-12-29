Titans-Cowboys Inactives

Here are the inactives for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans (7-8) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee: OLB Denico Autry, ILB Dylan Cole, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Derrick Henry, S Amani Hooker, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, DT Jeffery Simmons and DB Josh Thompson.

Dallas: S Markquese Bell, QB Will Grier, CB Trayvon Mullen, RB Tony Pollard, WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Leighton Vander Esch and WR James Washington.

• Autry, Fulton and Henry were listed as doubtful on the week's final injury report on Wednesday afternoon. Henry has not missed a game all season. Autry played last Saturday against Houston after having missed the previous four contests with a knee injury. Fulton is out for the fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

• This is the second time in four years that Henry has been held out of a meaningless game in the next-to-last week of the regular season. In 2019, he came back and ran for 211 yards against Houston in a victory that clinched the final AFC wild card spot for Tennessee.

• Simmons has battled an ankle injury for the last two-plus months, but this is just the second time he has not played.

• Six players on Tennessee's defense have 50 or more tackles on the season. Three of them will not play in this game. In addition to Simmons (52 tackles) and Cole (50 tackles) – both were ruled out on Wednesday because of injuries – inside linebacker David Long (86 tackles) is on injured reserve.