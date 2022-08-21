Willis Seeks Balance With Scrambling, Passing

NASHVILLE – Malik Willis spent much of Saturday’s preseason game on the move.

The good news? Willis does that very well.

In his second preseason start, the Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback showed his trademark elusiveness and athleticism, running five times for 42 yards, including a 24-yard scramble that led to a field goal in the 13-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

The issue for Willis, however, is learning not to rely too much on his legs, not breaking from the pocket when there is no need to break from the pocket.

That remains a work in progress after two preseason games. Willis scrambled too often for his own liking – and that of Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

“I think it was a little better than Week One,” Willis said. “I got a few check-downs that I stayed in there and got (the pass) out quickly. But not by much. It’s something I just need to focus on and continue to just find that in-between … when I need to make a play, make a play, and when I don’t, just climb in the pocket and help my O-line out.”

Added Vrabel: “I would say there were some things that he improved on, and I would say we’re probably going to have to go back and look at the film, and then some things we’re going to have to continue to coach and improve operationally. It’s hard to run out of the back of the pocket in this league. It’s hard.”

As was the case against Baltimore, Willis' passing was a mixed bag.

He began the night in crisp fashion, stepping back and ripping a strike to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine over the middle, good for a 21-yard gain. But playing behind shifting personnel on the offensive line – left-side starters Taylor Lewan and Aaron Brewer lasted just a few plays – Willis was harassed regularly afterward, resulting in three straight incompletions and a pair of sacks.

“I think (defensive-line pressure) probably contributed to a lot of the negative plays,” Vrabel said. “I think we did some things that probably contributed to it as well.”

The pattern continued for Willis throughout much of the first half.

The third-round pick out of Liberty University completed six-of-15 passes in the first two quarters, throwing short of an open Kyle Philips near the sideline on one play and missing an open Chig Okonkwo on a fourth-down throw over the middle. Willis also couldn’t move the Titans at all after a recovered fumble at the Tampa Bay 31-yard line late in the second quarter.

But there were highlights as well: On the Titans’ first scoring drive, Willis scrambled right and hit Dez Fitzpatrick for an 18-yard gain. He showed accuracy and touch on a long pass attempt to Racey McMath, one that was broken up downfield. And on the Titans’ final possession of the second quarter, Willis – well-protected for a change – whistled a six-yard touchdown pass to Okonkwo with 32 seconds left in the half.

“That was cool,” Willis said of his first preseason touchdown pass. “Everybody did their job. I mean I finally stood in there for once. The O-line did a great job. Chig got open for me. Everybody else ran great routes. And it just worked out.”

Willis played one series into the third quarter, finishing seven-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown, good for a 75.6 quarterback rating.

Did Willis feel more comfortable in the pocket Saturday than against the Ravens, when he went six-for-11 for 107, getting sacked twice?

“I felt a little more comfortable, but it’s not about feeling comfortable,” Willis said. “It’s about making it a big point to stay in the pocket when I can, not just (getting out) because I’m athletic and I can get out when I want to.

“It’s an understanding of when and when not to. That’s the biggest thing. That’s why I’m a little disappointed in myself tonight … But it’s a growing process. It’s my second preseason game. I’m not going to be too hard on myself in that regard. I’m just excited and blessed I get another opportunity next week.”

Willis is certainly getting every opportunity to win the Titans’ backup quarterback spot. He’s played the entire first half – and into the third quarter – in each of the preseason contests.

He’s completed 12-of-26 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in those games, running 10 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

A little more passing yardage and a little less running out of the pocket is what he’ll aim for in the Titans’ final preseason contest against Arizona next Saturday.

“That’s the whole balance thing,” Willis said. “When I have a clean pocket, when people are open downfield, I need to make that throw. I need to stand there and climb, do whatever I need to do in order to just not ask (too) much of protection and also save my body.”