Veteran Tackle One of Titans' Gameday Promotions

Marshall Newhouse has been on Tennessee's practice squad for a little more than a week.

Marshall Newhouse has not been with the Tennessee Titans for long.

He has been around the NFL for a while, though, and that – apparently – is enough.

The Titans (8-3) named Newhouse, a 10th-year tackle, and outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper their gameday additions from the practice squad for Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns (8-3) at Nissan Stadium. Rules put in place for this season allow such moves and require that those players automatically revert to the practice squad a day after the game.

Tennessee signed Newhouse to their practice squad on Nov. 27. A fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2010, he has 129 games of NFL experience (81 starts) with seven different franchises. Most recently, he played in 15 contests and started nine for the New England Patriots in 2019.

“Newhouse is great,” offensive line coach Keith Carter said earlier this week. “Obviously, we got him here last week. What’s awesome about him and (why) you appreciate guys like him is he’s just a football player and smarter than heck. He’s been in a bunch of systems. … He hasn’t missed a beat.

“Obviously, we’ve got to continue to get him caught up with what we do and how we do it here and get his (conditioning) back. But he’s been really good, and really good for the room. He’s just a guy who’s done it for so long. … Players in this league respect guys that last that long.”

Newhouse’s inclusion on Sunday’s game-day roster likely is related to the fact that rookie right tackle Isaiah Wilson, the Titans’ top choice in this year’s draft, was suspended Saturday for violation of team rules. The suspension is for one game.

Skipper has been elevated from the practice squad each of the last two weeks and played in the victories over Baltimore and Indianapolis. Thus far, his participation has been limited to special teams.