    • December 4, 2021
    Woodside Removed From COVID List
    Logan Woodside, Kevin Byard, Austin Fort, Kevin Hogan, Ryan Tannehill

    The Tennessee Titans backup quarterback missed last Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of NFL coronavirus protocols.
    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

    The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback depth has been restored.

    The Titans announced Saturday that backup quarterback Logan Woodside has been removed from the Reserve-CVID 19 list and returned to the active roster. Woodside was added to the CVID list on Nov. 24 and spent the full 10 days there.

    His return leaves only starting safety Kevin Byard and practice squad tight end Austin Fort sidelined by the NFL coronavirus protocols. Byard was added to the Reserve-COVID 19 list on Monday as the Titans began their bye week. He was unavailable when his teammates went through conditioning work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Players have been off since.

    Woodside was unavailable for the Titans’ 36-13 loss to New England last Sunday. Kevin Hogan was a gameday addition to the active roster from the practice squad for that contest and got on the field for seven snaps in garbage time. He did not attempt a pass.

    Woodside has appeared in three games this season, each time to take a knee once to run out the clock on a Titans’ victory. Those appearances came in successive weeks, vs. Kansas City (Week 7), at Indianapolis (Week 8) and at the L.A. Rams (Week 9).

    The seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Cincinnati has been Ryan Tannehill’s primary backup since the start of the 2020 but has yet to see any meaningful playing time. For his career, he is 1-3 passing for seven yards.

    Woodside will be available to practice with his team when the Titans return to work next week and prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 12 at Nissan Stadium.

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) passes the ball during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
