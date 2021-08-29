Titans Get Started With Final Cuts

NASHVILLE – NFL rosters don’t have to be at the regular-season limit of 53 players until Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Titans got started with their cuts Sunday.

A day after their final preseason game, a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium, released five players, including three who were added in the last week. They also placed running back Brian Hill on Injured Reserve and added center Ben Jones to the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

The players released were outside linebacker John Simon, safety Clayton Geathers, defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive back Nate Brooks and linebacker Cassh Maluia.

As a result of those moves, the active roster now consists of 72 players. However, that does not include players on the COVID list, and Jones’ addition gives the Titans eight players there. Most, if not all, will come off in a matter of days and add to the decisions franchise officials must make.

Of those released, Simon had been around the longest. A ninth-year veteran who has a long-established connection to coach Mike Vrabel, he signed as a free agent on July 25, two days before the official start of training camp. He played in all three preseason games (he logged more snaps on defense than any other player against Chicago) and was credited with two tackles and a sack.

Geathers, a starter with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018-19 and a five-year veteran, was added on Aug. 16 and played in the final two preseason games. He had an interception against Tampa Bay and was credited with one tackle.

Akinmoladun was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati last Monday. Brooks and Maluia were two of three players signed Thursday to help buffet the roster amid the COVID outbreak. All three played sparingly against Chicago.

Hill was the Titans’ second-leading rusher during the preseason with 125 yards on 35 carries, including a game-high 63 yards on 14 rushes Saturday against the Bears.