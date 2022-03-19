Hilliard Returns to Backfield

NASHVILLE – Two out of three ain’t bad.

The Tennessee Titans have agreed with Dontrell Hilliard on contract terms that will bring back the running back/return man for another season, a source confirmed to All Titans reporter John Glennon on Saturday.

As a result, two of the Titans’ top three rushers will be together again in 2022. Hilliard, who rushed for a career-high 350 yards on just 56 carries (6.3 yards per attempt) reunites with two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry. They will be without D’Onta Foreman, who this week signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Henry ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in an injury-shortened, and Foreman ran for 566 and three touchdowns as Tennessee finished fifth in the NFL in rushing offense.

Hilliard, 27, was signed to the practice squad late last October and – after being added to the active roster – emerged as a critical part of the offense shortly thereafter when Henry was sidelined by a broken foot.

Over the final nine weeks of the season, he appeared in eight games, led the team in rushing once – a career-high 131 yards on 12 carries at New England – and led or tied for the team lead in receptions three times. He finished second among Titans running backs with 19 receptions for 87 yards and at the end of the season was the choice of franchise officials as the team’s third down/change of pace back over Jeremy McNichols. He also averaged 22.1 yards on eight kickoff returns.

Undrafted out of Tulane in 2018, he spent two-plus seasons with Cleveland and part of one season (2020) with Houston.

His return comes a day after the Titans signed Trenton Cannon, a running back with a similar background and skillset.