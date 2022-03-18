Skip to main content

Titans Sign New Running Back/Returner

Trenton Cannon has played for four teams over four NFL seasons and has seen more action on special teams than on offense.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know what they want when it comes to a backup/alternate running back to Derrick Henry.

Finding the right guy is not easy.

Friday, their search took them to Trenton Cannon, a four-year veteran whose career rushing and receiving yards are nearly identical and who has been a productive kickoff returner. It is virtually the exact profile of Darrynton Evans, a 2020 third-round pick who was released last week after two injury-plagued seasons.

Cannon was a sixth-round pick in 2018 by the New York Jets, who waived him at the start of the 2020 regular season. Since then, he has played for Carolina (2020), Baltimore (2021) and San Francisco (2021).

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he is similar in stature to Evans (5-11, 200). And – like Evans – he was a highly productive college player for a program that is not one of the game’s traditional powers. He was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher at Virginia State, where he also averaged 16 receptions per season. He was the first player in 22 years to be drafted out of that school.

In the NFL, Cannon has rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown on 51 attempts and has caught 20 passes for 160 yards. He also has averaged 23.2 yards on 32 kickoff returns.

The majority of his playing time has been on special teams.

The Titans started the offseason with just one running back under contract, and that was Henry. Following his release, Evans was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears, and D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard were unrestricted free agents (Foreman has signed with the Carolina Panthers).

