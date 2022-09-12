Skip to main content

Two Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad

Joe Jones and Trenton Cannon played sizable roles on special teams in the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. Linebacker Jack Gibbens added to practice squad.

NASHVILLE – Joe Jones and Trenton Cannon won’t return to the practice squad after all.

The Tennessee Titans signed the pair to their active roster Monday. They fill spots that opened late last week when cornerback Elijah Molden and linebacker Chance Campbell were placed on injured reserve.

Additionally, inside linebacker Jack Gibbens was signed to the practice squad.

Jones and Cannon were designated Saturday as gameday additions to the active roster, and both played in Sunday’s 21-20 loss to the New York Giants. As such, they were scheduled to return to the practice squad Monday.

Jones, an inside linebacker, logged 23 snaps on special teams (tied with Dylan Cole for team-high). He was credited with one assisted tackle. Last season, he made five special teams tackles in nine appearances during his first season with the Titans.

Cannon, a running back, played 21 special teams snaps and was Tennessee’s primary kickoff return man. He averaged 16.5 yards on two returns and was a part of two special teams tackles. He was signed as a free agent during the offseason with the idea that he would be a major part of special teams, particularly as a return man.

Neither saw the field outside of the kicking game.

Gibbens, an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota, was one of the standout performers of training camp and the preseason. Nicknamed “Dr. Gibby” by coach Mike Vrabel for the speed with which he learned the particulars of the defense, he was the Titans’ leading tackler in the preseason with 18, two more than Jones. Half of those stops came in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

