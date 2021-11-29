Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Byard Starts Bye Week on COVID List
    Kevin Byard, Joseph Jones, Logan Woodside, DeShone Kizer

    One of the NFL's interceptions leaders has plenty of time to clear league protocols before the next game.
    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – Kevin Byard has avoided the injury bug that has impacted so many of his Tennessee Titans teammates this season.

    He has caught something else, though.

    The Titans placed their starting safety on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Monday. The timing of the move is fortuitous given that the team has reached the open date in its schedule and does not play again until Dec. 12. Available players will report for conditioning work and meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday before they get the rest of the week off.

    Also Monday, linebacker Joe Jones was removed from the COVID list, and quarterback DeShone Kizer was released from the practice squad. Jones was added to the COVID list a week earlier and was unavailable for Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Kizer was added to the practice squad late last week after backup quarterback Logan Woodside joined Jones on the COVID list.

    Currently, Byard and Woodside are the only players unavailable due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

    The COVID list is for those who test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with someone who has the virus. Teams are prohibited from revealing the reason for a player’s addition.

    Byard has started every game this season at free safety and has a team-high five interceptions, which is tied for second in the league. He also is second on the team with 64 tackles, first with 12 passes defensed and is one of two players on Tennessee’s defense who has forced and recovered a fumble.

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) talk before they take on the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
