A 2021 Draft Pick Goes on IR; Two Return from COVID List

Safety Brady Breeze will miss at least the first three games of the 2021 NFL season. Tight end MyCole Pruitt comes back as a member of the practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans continued to tweak their roster Friday with a series of moves, including the return of two players from the Reserve-COVID 19 list and the return of a former player – to the practice squad – who spent the offseason with another franchise.

Here is the rundown of the latest transactions:

• Two were activated from the Reserve-COVID list – outside linebacker Harold Landry and rookie wide receiver Racey McMath, a sixth-round pick in the draft.

• One was signed to the practice squad – tight end MyCole Pruitt.

• One was placed on injured reserve – rookie safety Brady Breeze, a sixth-round selection and the Titans’ final pick in this year’s draft. (Note: under NFL rules in place this year, players on injured reserve can return to the active roster after a minimum of three games).

• One was released from the practice squad – tight end Miller Forristall.

Observations on these moves

Pruitt is not likely to be on the practice squad for long because he is more well-rounded than any of the three tight ends currently on the active roster. The seventh-year veteran spent the last three seasons with Tennessee and appeared in 42 games for the Titans. He caught five passes for 49 yards in 2020, but two of those receptions were for touchdowns. Pruitt signed with San Francisco during the offseason but failed to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

The swap of Pruitt and Forristall leaves 14 players on the practice squad. That is two short of the maximum.

Seven players remain on the Reserve-COVID 19 list, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and starting offensive linemen Ben Jones and Nate Davis. McMath’s stay on the COVID list was one of the shortest of the recent outbreak. He was added last Saturday, hours before the preseason finale against Chicago. For Landry, on the other hand, Friday was the 10th day since he was pulled from the active roster.

The active roster now consists of 51 players, two shy of the limit. Given number and caliber of players expected to come off the COVID list over the next several days, some players currently on the roster are certain to lose their spots.

With Breeze going on injured reserve, the eight members of this year’s draft class are now spread among the active roster (McMath, Caleb Farley, Dillon Radunz, Monty Rice, Elijah Molden and Rashad Weaver), the practice squad (Dez Fitzpatrick) and injured reserve. Breeze was injured in the preseason opener at Atlanta, missed the game at Tampa and played just two snaps on special teams (none on defense) against the Bears.