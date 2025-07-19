Could Titans Go From Worst to First?
Unfortunately, the Tennessee Titans have fallen on hard times as of late. Not only have they posted a combined record of 9-25 over the past two seasons, but they've finished last in their division for the first time since they moved to Nashville. Considering the state of their roster, they could be in for another long season in 2025.
If there's any reason to be optimistic, however, it's the chaotic nature of the NFL.
Remember, at least one team has gone from last in the division to winning it in 19 of the past 22 seasons (though last year was one of those exceptions). The AFC South is also one of the more open divisions in the NFL, lacking the truly elite team that many other divisions have.
For those reasons, NFL.com's Kevin Patra ranked the Titans as the fourth most likely team to go from worst to first in 2025.
"When I started this exercise, I didn't expect the Titans to be anywhere near this high up," Patra wrote. "Playing in the AFC South has its benefits. Like Houston two years ago, Tennessee could take advantage of a division littered with question marks. Cam Ward becoming the 2025 version of C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels could do it. The Titans buffered the young passer with veterans. Finally shoring up the worst offensive line in football was vital. I have concerns about Dan Moore Jr. and an aging Kevin Zeitler over the course of a full season, but they're worlds better than some of the guys Tennessee employed last year..."
"The Titans' defense, however, has significant question marks, particularly on the edge. If L'Jarius Sneed can't stay healthy again, toss in corner as a question mark, as well. Brian Callahan's club struggled alongside its first-year coach in 2024, but let's not forget the Titans were in a slew of games where the quarterbacks bungled the end, losing six one-score tilts. If Ward can help flip those close Ls into Ws, Tennessee has a shot at turning things around in a division no club has put the clamps on."
It's important to remember that just because the Titans are in the top half of the list doesn't mean it's likely that they go from worst to first. Their roster still has a plethora of holes, and Callahan is very much an unproven head coach. In all likelihood, this is going to be a year filled with growing pains as Ward and co. develop.
If the Cards fall in an extremely specific way, thoguh, maybe the Titans could be surprise some folks.
