Titans HC Brian Callahan Under Microscope
The Tennessee Titans are entering the second season under head coach Brian Callahan, and it's critical for his future with the team.
Callahan came onto the scene last season hoping to bring the Titans back to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Instead, the Titans regressed to a 3-14 record and held the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Many speculated Callahan could be fired after just one season, but he was kept on board. He may not be as lucky if the Titans don't improve in 2025.
"It's fine to be patient, but there weren't many tangible reasons to be optimistic that Callahan will be a great coach. The Titans didn't get better," Yahoo! Sports contributor Frank Schwab wrote.
"His outbursts at Will Levis' mistakes were a bit startling. Callahan didn't have a lot on his résumé other than being an offensive coordinator with the Bengals who didn't call plays. He had a positive reputation around the league and that's why he was hired, but the Titans would have been justified to move on after one horrific season. They're sticking with their evaluation of Callahan, but the results better improve this season."
Other head coaches like Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots) and Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders) weren't as lucky as Callahan, being fired after just one year on the job despite having better records than the Titans.
Part of the reason behind Callahan staying with the Titans was likely to develop a new quarterback in Cam Ward, and the head coach specializes in working with signal callers.
Ward's success (along with the team's) will likely come into play when evaluating his job during the offseason.
It remains to be seen what Callahan needs to do exactly in order to keep his job, but it's safe to say he's on the hot seat.
