Cam Ward Reveals Key Behind Titans Win

The Tennessee Titans, despite posting an overall underwhelming 3-12 record a their late-season juncture, have the fanbase buzzing at an all-time (or perhaps relative) high following their win this weekend over the Kansas City Chiefs. While the visiting red and yellow were without a mass of key players - including franchise face Patrick Mahomes under center - the win for Tennessee has great significance on the tail-end of what had been another woeful year prior.

Having fired head coach Brian Callahan in the middle of the season and dealing with rookies struggling to find footing in the NFL, prior to their two most recent victories, Tennessee appeared almost wholly lost. Now? Well, in the words of rookie QB Cam Ward, the Titans' flow, especially on offense, is different.

A Different Flow

"There is a different flow," Ward said of Tennessee's offense, which has grown increasingly impressive in recent weeks. The team's 26-point performance this week was finally matched by an equally solid effort from the defense, leading to just nine points posted in return from a mangled Chiefs scoring unit.

"Because I think, as a quarterback, if you can't manipulate a lot of stuff, a lot of stuff will go your way. But you have to continue to play on-schedule, time of how the drive is going," Ward continued.

Cam Ward said there's a comfort level he's reaching that helps him manipulate the pocket and overall play more efficiently. He added that he's able to at times know what the opposing DC is going to do thanks to extensive film work. pic.twitter.com/fqX6YNoIPA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 21, 2025

In addition to emphasizing having both athletes and the right mindset, Ward credited the Titans' extensive film work for their ability to look better on a consistent, weekly basis. The latest win over Kansas City is the earned result of such practices; practices that, after a long season of constant losing, feel like a relieving breath of rare fresh air.

Rare Fresh Air

Regardless of how the Titans finish the 2025-26 season out, their rapid improvement in recent weeks signifies a great growth from within the roster. Not only does the franchise have hope in whichever head coach is chosen to take the wheel next, but with the statistical jump from the aforementioned Ward and his fellow first-year playmakers on the offensive end, the Titans' record appears much less indicative of their future now more than ever.

Although the former hire being a good one may be an entirely different issue on its own, for the time being, fans in Tennessee have reason to get behind their squad no matter the final result.

Their longtime loyalty appears closer to being rewarded than it has been in years.

