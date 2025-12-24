Titans Are One Win Away from Passing 2024 Benchmark

Coming into the 2025-26 campaign, the Tennessee Titans' metric for a successful year likely looked much different for most than it does now. Under Brian Callahan at the head of the operation and looking to predominately veteran playmakers to do the bulk of Tennessee's work, the franchise appeared to be in the waning stages of a new regime's ongoing trial.

Now, towards the end of the season, three wins (even with 12 losses) feels like a miracle; not only that, but Callahan's absence in the lead coach's chair may be the biggest win of them all. The Titans appear to be on the climb, and as the weeks go on, their losing record appears to mean less and less.

All the same, fans want improvement. After last year's 3-14 finish, any semblance of growth, especially given this run's aforementioned drama, is more than welcome. Thankfully for Tennessee, one more win will situate them in just that sort of position.

One More Win

One more win, and the Titans will have officially eclipsed last year's saddening total of victories.

Though before the Titans chase that pivotal fourth win of the season, players will be granted designated time to celebrate the holiday season with their families and loved ones. As interim head coach Mike McCoy put it, "I thought of family first and thinking that give these players and coaches and everyone in the organization the opportunity spend the entire Christmas day with their families, I think they deserve it."

That was fun 🏈 pic.twitter.com/SlRrXGqvId — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 23, 2025

"They haven't flinched at all," McCoy said of his group, describing the ease of giving them time off, as well as expecting everyone to return in full force when the weekend rolls around directly thereafter.

"I got all the confidence in the world that they're going to prepare the right way, and come back Friday focused, and continue to work the way they have all week long."

Coming Back Focused

So long as Tennessee manages to remain focused following their celebrations, the team faces a favorable home matchup against the 5-10 New Orleans Saints. While boasting a better overall record, the Saints have similarly struggled to piece any momentum together until late in the year.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops to throw during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Titans do secure the victory, they'll surpass last season's unfortunately low standard and, going forward, set a new bar for whichever coach takes over the franchise next. Until that one is decided, though, Santa Claus will pay a visit to Nissan Stadium.

Maybe he'll end up delivering a top pick if Tennessee doesn't manage to muster up another win this year, after all.

