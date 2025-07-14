Cam Ward Should Invigorate Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is expected to hit the ground running as the starter under center against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.
Ward will replace Will Levis, who struggled a bit during his first two seasons with the Titans.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm thinks Ward should bring new energy to the Titans offense.
"The Titans also figure to be better with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward taking over at quarterback, though the rookie will be tasked with bringing a lot of new offensive faces together," Edholm wrote.
"Ward might not be Jayden Daniels in Year 1, but it's not hard to envision him adding major life to a passing game that was one of the league's least dangerous a year ago."
If Ward becomes Daniels, the Titans should be a playoff team, but that will be a hard feat to accomplish. That being said, Ward could have an easier time moving up the ladder in a division that is among the worst in the NFL.
The Houston Texans are the two-time defending champions of the division with C.J. Stroud under center. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has lifted the Texans back to the top, and that's something the Titans hope to have with Ward.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could also have an impact in the division race with Trevor Lawrence healthy again. They should be competitive once again after taking a step back in the 2024 season.
The Indianapolis Colts also have a lot of question marks. After coming one win shy of claiming the division crown in 2023, the team took a step back in 2024.
The Titans will also benefit from the fresh start, and if they take advantage of the level of competition in the division, they could be the league's biggest surprise in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!