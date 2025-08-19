Patriots Release Former Titans CB
As the Tennessee Titans continue to sort out their own roster, several of their former players are fighting just for a chance to make another team's. Unfortunately, one of those players lost that chance on Tuesday.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the New England Patriots have released former Titans cornerback Tre Avery. The move comes just two weeks after the Patriots claimed Avery off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in the Patriots' first two preseason games (against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 8 and against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday), recording four total tackles and a pass breakup.
The Titans signed Avery, 28, as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2022 and he managed to earn a spot on the 53-man roster that season. The Baltimore native appeared in 38 games over his three season with the Titans, including five starts, and recorded 65 total tackles (three for loss) with 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
In 2024, however, Avery was relegated to being primarily a special teams player, only logging two defensive snaps in the nine games he appeared in. The Titans ultimately waived him on Dec. 28, and the 49ers claimed him just days later.
Avery originally committed to Ohio State to play college football, but never ended up suiting up for the Buckeyes due to an eligibility issue. He then transferred to Toledo and redshirted before transferring again to Rutgers, where he reunited with former Buckeyes defensive coordinator and then-Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash.
"We built a relationship," Avery told NJ.com in 2017. "Even when I (committed) with O-State, he [Ash] checked on me. We still always had a relationship. When it didn't work at Ohio State, I went to Toledo. I got in contact with him when I got my (transfer) release papers. He said he had a spot for me."
"He was on board with it and doing everything to get me here," Avery said. "I trusted him, so I didn't really make other calls. I wanted to play in the Big Ten. "I knew he was good with producing defensive backs, and I knew I would be in the right hands with him being a head coach. Playing press man (coverage), I feel like my speed plays a big factor in the Big Ten."
Avery originally went by the name Kareem Felder, but changed his name due to his close relationship with his mother. The last name Avery is his mother's as well, while the first name Tre is what she wanted to name him when he was born.
