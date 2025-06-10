Patriots Free Agent Named Titans Candidate
The Tennessee Titans are in minicamp this week, assessing what they need to do to become a better team.
Most of these improvements will come from within, but the Titans may need to get some outside help in order to move forward in their rebuild.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley as a potential target for the Titans.
"Ja'Whaun Bentley tore his pectoral muscle in Week 2 of this past season, and the New England Patriots placed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign. Before that, he led the Patriots in tackles for three consecutive years, logging five tackles for loss in each season," Moton wrote.
"Since Bentley earned a starting job in 2020, he's also contributed to the pass rush, recording 10 sacks. Though he has minimal production in coverage, he's a proven asset against the run and has the skill set to be an effective blitzer."
"Far more consistent than the first two free agents on this list, Bentley can immediately strengthen the defense of a playoff contender."
The Patriots signed a few linebackers away from the Titans in free agency, so it would only be natural for Tennessee to poach one of New England's in return.
The Titans still have some question marks at the linebacker as Cody Barton is the only player guaranteed to be the starter in the depth chart. The team has Cedric Gray, James Williams and Otis Reese IV behind Barton in the depth chart, so there isn't much confidence beyond the starter.
That being said, adding a player like Bentley could give the Titans an established veteran in the mix, and that could be what the defense needs in order to take a step forward this season.
