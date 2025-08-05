All Titans

Titans Sign Former Patriots Safety

The Tennessee Titans are adding to their secondary ahead of the preseason.

Jun 16, 2021; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Joshua Bledsoe (60) reacts during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are making an addition in the secondary ahead of their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are signing former New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe to a deal. He was sixth-round pick by New England in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Missouri.

The Titans could look to use Bledsoe in a depth role on defense or special teams. He has only appeared in four career games, all with the Patriots, but is now looking for a fresh start of sorts.

In those four games, Bledsoe played 22 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams while posting just one total tackle.

Should he make the 53-man roster headed into Week 1, Bledsoe will join a Titans secondary that also features cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee and Roger McCreary along with safeties Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods and rookie Kevin Winston.

Tennessee will begin its preseason festivities on Saturday against Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium, where fans will get their first look at No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

After that, the Titans will open up their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.

