Titans Rookie WR Carted Off vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans were already struggling against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, but it turned into pain, especially for rookie wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.

Down 25-3 late in the fourth quarter, Restrepo suffered an ankle injury and needed medical assistance after making his first catch of the game. The cart came out for Restrepo, who likely won't return to the game against the Jaguars.

Xavier Restrepo is injured after his first catch. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/l1t0Oun5TR — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 30, 2025

Restrepo Hurts Ankle vs. Jaguars

Restrepo has been one of the optimistic parts of the Titans' wide receiver room this season as Cam Ward's wideout from last season at the University of Miami.

Restrepo is Miami's all-time leading receiver and he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans this spring to help Ward's progress to the NFL. He has been working with the offense throughout the offseason and has been on the practice squad since Week 1.

Restrepo continues to be a bright light for the Titans after making his NFL debut last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's always fun playing football again. It's a game that we all love and that we can't live without. But again, loss is a loss. Not satisfied with anything that we did today. I left a play out there and we just gotta get better. We just got to get better. We're very close, we're very close. We just got to finish and get that extra edge," Restrepo said after losing to the Seahawks.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) gets a first down on his first NFL game catch during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Restrepo was called up for a second game in a row for the Titans after getting two catches last week in his debut. He only played two snaps on offense in the first half, but got more action in the second half as the Titans were trying to get some kind of energy going.

Restrepo might not be back for a while, depending on the severity of the injury, but whether he plays or not, he will continue to have an impact for the Titans.

"I mean the ball came to me, I caught it. The one drop I had, I want that back more than ever. But again, a loss is a loss. So, no matter if I had two hundred yards today or a thousand yards today, a loss is a loss. It wasn't enough. So, we just got to find out how to get over that hump and finish better," Restrepo said of his performance last week.

