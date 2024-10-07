Packers QB Draws Titans' Will Levis Comparisons After Awful Turnover
With the Tennessee Titans on a bye in Week 5, Will Levis was unable to add to his league-leading turnover mark.
Levis has become the brunt of the joke from NFL fans on social media this season due to his questionable decision-making and the viral reactions that come with it. Fortunately for him, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has claimed the title for worst turnover for at least a week.
In Green Bay's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Love made a bone-headed play that made it look like the Packers were headed for a second straight loss. While standing in his own end zone near the end of the second quarter, Love was pressured off the edge from his blindside and was nearly knocked down for a safety. But instead of getting knocked down and cutting his losses, Love tossed the ball away while he was falling. The pass landed right into the arms of Rams safety Jaylen McCollough, who walked into the end zone for the easist four-yard pick-six you'll see.
A few of Levis' turnovers this season have happened when he tried to make something out of a nothing as well. Fans took notice of the comparisons and quickly jumped on X (Twitter) to toss some Levis-themed jokes toward Love.
"Jordan Love went into his Will Levis playbook for this one," FanDuel's official account tweeted.
"Jordan Love with the blunder of all blunders. In his bag like Will Levis," Barstool Sports tweeted.
"Jordan Love just went full Will Levis," NFL analyst Sam Monson tweeted.
Love recovered well from the mistake and ended up leading the Packers to a 24-19 win on the road. He finished 15 of 26 for 224 yards, two touchdowns and the pick.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!