Former GM Pushes Titans to Explore QB Trade
The Tennessee Titans are in a really weird situation right now.
After Will Levis showed flashes of being a long-term starter as a rookie, he has done anything but instill confidence in himself with the way he has played in year two.
That has led some to think that they should pursue a new quarterback ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
One name that has come up a few times is former No. 1 overall pick and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. There are some who believe that he could be available for the right price, and the Titans are a team that have been viewed as a potential landing spot for him.
Former NFL general manager Rick Spielman is now also urging Tennessee to consider pursuing a trade for Young.
"Will Levis is not the answer, correct? Mason Rudolph is not the answer, correct?" Spielman said. "I would just explore it, that's all I'm saying. I'm thinking outside the box."
Young would not be acquired to instantly be the franchise quarterback. He would be brought in to provide competition between himself and Levis. Two young quarterbacks competing for a starting job would be a perfect scenario to help both players push harder to reach their full potential.
So far to start his career with the Panthers, Young has played in 21 games, completing 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,400 yards, 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has also picked up 285 yards and a score on the ground.
Clearly, those numbers aren't great. Young has been heading towards the "bust" label as well, just like Levis has this season.
However, it's still way too early to make any kind of final decision on Young. It's too early to say anything final about Levis as well.
At just 23-years-old, Young would be worth taking a flier on assuming the price tag isn't too high. If he is available and the price makes sense, the Titans should absolutely have interest.
All of that being said, this is not a likely scenario. Young likely won't end up being traded. But, if he is, Tennessee would make sense as a potential destination.
