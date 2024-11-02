Titans WRs Must Step Up vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, where the team could see the return of second-year quarterback Will Levis.
While Levis could be back on the field for the Titans, his receivers may look a little different from when he was last on the field.
Since Levis last played in Week 6, the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins and placed Treylon Burks on injured reserve. The Titans have also seen Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley deal with injuries, and both are questionable for this weekend's game.
This means that the Titans will have to rely on some unsuspecting players for their matchup against the Patriots.
Among those players is fifth-year pro Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who leads the team with three touchdowns. He's the only pass-catcher on the team with multiple scores this season, making him one of the most consistent players on the roster.
He is also looking to get to 100 career receptions after ending last game with 99.
"Just trying to take advantage of opportunities when they come my way,"Westbrook-Ikhine said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "There's some plays where it's schemed up and I know it's coming, and other where you just try and make something happen. So, hopefully we can keep that going. At the end of the day, I just want to help this team win."
Another player who could be called upon is sixth-round rookie Jha'Quan Jackson.
Jackson, 24, doesn't have a catch yet this season but he could be in line for more work with Boyd and Ridley potentially missing the game.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it appears the Titans may be scraping at the bottom of the depth chart for some production going into their Week 9 game.
