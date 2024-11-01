Titans WR Approaching Big-Time Milestone
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has only five catches so far this season. However, he also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with three.
Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, is the only Titans player with multiple touchdowns this season, but he is also approaching a massive milestone that he could hit in Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
One more catch will give Westbrook-Ikhine 100 receptions for his career, which began in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana.
"Just trying to take advantage of opportunities when they come my way," Westbrook-Ikhine said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "There's some plays where it's schemed up and I know it's coming, and other where you just try and make something happen. So, hopefully we can keep that going. At the end of the day, I just want to help this team win."
Westbrook-Ikhine is never high on the Titans depth chart starting the year. However, he always finds a way to make an impact one way or another. Despite having Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins (before being traded), Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks on the team, Westbrook-Ikhine has been the one to find the end zone the most.
His three touchdowns have all come in consecutive games, and there's a good chance he could find the end zone again when the Patriots come to town. With the aforementioned Boyd missing practice for the past two days, his status for Sunday's game is in jeopardy. If he were unable to go, Westbrook-Ikhine would be privy to more snaps and targets.
If he can just find the one catch to accomplish the strong achievement, he could give the Titans some juice that they desperately need in an otherwise lost season for the franchise.
Westbrook-Ikhine and the Titans are slated to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
