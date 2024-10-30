Titans Get Update on Patriots QB Situation
The Tennessee Titans will look to pick up a much-needed win at home this week when they take on the New England Patriots.
Heading into this weekend's game, there have been many questions about who the Titans will face at quarterback. Drake Maye has been dealing with a concussion. If he is unable to start, the Patriots would turn to Jacoby Brissett.
Obviously, facing Brissett would be much more favorable for Tennessee than facing Maye.
That being said, a new update has revealed about Maye's status heading into Week 9 action.
New England has revealed that Maye is set to be a limited participant in practice this week. That news give him a legitimate chance to get back on the field this week.
Obviously, this is not a report that Maye will play. At this point in time, there is no clear indicator about who will get the start under center for the Patriots.
However, it does hint that Maye might very well play. If he does, the New England passing game would be much more difficult to defend. The Titans would have to respect the aerial attack much more.
At this point in the season, Tennessee is just 1-6. They look like a team quickly heading for a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Will Levis has struggled, but the hope is that he'll be back on the field this week. That has not been confirmed yet, but that has been the goal. A Levis vs. Maye matchup would be very intriguing to watch.
All of that being said, we'll make sure to share more updates about the Patriots' quarterback situation in the coming days. For now, the Titans should start preparing for the very good possibility that Maye will be back on the field leading the New England offense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!