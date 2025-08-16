Should Titans Sign Carson Wentz?
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason 23-20. They now have just one game remaining on the exhibition slate - a home game against the Minnesota Vikings - before they will begin preparing for their Week 1 trip to Denver to face the Broncos.
While Cam Ward is the unquestioned starting quarterback, the backup position is up for grabs, and none of the current signal-callers on the Titans' roster has shown they are worthy of being the No. 2. Brandon Allen threw a bad interception against the Falcons, and also threw a pick in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A nice touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm may have helped his cause a bit, but overall, he has not looked great in the first two preseason games. Trevor Siemian isn't doing anything to take the reins of the job, either, and more or less feels like he's there simply because Will Levis can't be due to his season-ending surgery.
With that in mind, there is a high-quality backup available on the open market, and that is Carson Wentz. The former franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles spent 2024 as the backup to Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that, he was Matthew Stafford's backup with the Los Angeles Rams.
When looking at the free agent market, there aren't many quarterbacks that you can say would be a huge upgrade over what the Titans have, but Wentz certainly would be. On top of that, he knows what it's like to be a top five pick and have the weight of a franchise on his back. That experience alone would be great to have in a room with Ward as somewhat of an advisor to turn to when things get get difficult.
In his career, Wentz has thrown 153 touchdowns, is a former Second-Team All-Pro, and was a Pro Bowl selection back in 2017 - the best season of his career that was unfortunately cut short due to a torn ACL. Putting his wealth of experience and knowledge behind Ward would be an overall net positive.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!