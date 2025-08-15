Titans DB Pulls Off Electric Pick-Six vs. Falcons
For players fighting just for a chacne to make an NFL roster, making huge plays in the preseason goes a long way, and one Tennessee Titans cornerback did just that.
Late in the first quarter of Friday's second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Titans defensive rback Kendell Brooks stepped in front of a pass from Easton Stick intended for Nick Nash. The third-year pro then raced down the sideline, beating stick for a 53-yard pick-six to get Tennessee on the board first.
Joey Slye missed the PAT right after, though, so the Titans only took a 6-0 lead instead of 7-0,
Brooks, 25, has struggled to find a footing in the NFL. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, but was released before the season begin. He then signed a reserve/future contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January of 2024, but was released in August of that same year. He then spent a week with the Washington Commanders before being released yet again as part of the final round of roster cuts.
The Titans signed Brooks to the practice squad on Sept. 2, and even though he didn't see much playing time, he at least found a somewhat stable home at long last. He made his NFL regular season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of last season and played in each of the final five games of the year. He logged 62 snaps, all on special teams, and recorded one tackle.
While at Michigan State, Brooks racked up 109 total tackles (four for loss), three pass breakups and three forced fumbles over two seasons. He didn't play much in 2021, but became a regular starter in 2022 and made a decent impact for the Spartans' defense.
The Swansea, S.C., native walked a unique path to the NFL. He started his collegiate career at North Greenville University in South Carolina, but with the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID, he returned home and worked for his parent's logging company. While not the most glamorous job, it was valuable life experience that helped him ultimately land at Michigan State.
"I wasn't too uncomfortable," Brooks told the Lansing State Journal in 2022. "I mean, I've played college football before. I started every game at my last school, so it was kind of just, 'Go in and execute my assignments.' I prepared, and everything else just took care of itself."
The Titans still lead the Falcons 6-0 early in the second quarter.
