Which Draft Prospects Have Visited the Titans?

• San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo): The 6-foot-253-pound Bellinger earns praise for being good in a lot of areas, though not necessarily great in any. He’s seen as a solid, competitive blocker in the run game, which has always been very important to the Titans. Analysts also like his athleticism and his hands in the passing game, though Bellinger wasn’t an overly productive pass-catcher at San Diego State, topping out during his senior season with 31 catches for 357 yards. It’s worth noting, too, that Bellinger was a regular on kick and punt coverages in each of the last three seasons, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

• Colorado State TE Trey McBride (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo): The 6-foot-4, 246-pound McBride won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last season after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5-yard average) and one touchdown. He had a prolific four-year career with the Rams, posting 164 catches for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He can get open downfield. But can he block?

“Our team was a run-first team,” McBride said at the NFL scouting combine. “So, to get those catches and things like that I had to put my head down and block and I, you know, I think I'm a tougher physical guy.

“I think I'm a tremendous run blocker guy who can do it all. But that's what we did first. That's how I got on the field early on in my career. So that's the only really thing I know. I think, you know, being tough, physical and gritty in the run game is important and something that I love to do.”

• Washington TE Cade Otton (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo): The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton wasn’t the focal point of the offense like McBride at Colorado State. In 31 games over four years, Otton had 91 catches for 1,026 yards (11.3-yard average) and nine touchdowns.

He’s considered a dependable receiver who can create yards after the catch, a player who might have been underutilized at Washington. But Otton gets high marks for his run-blocking ability, which is not as common a skill at the position as it was years ago. He feels like he’d be very comfortable in the Titans’ scheme.

“I think (the Titans) would be a great fit,” Otton said at the NFL scouting combine. “I love what they do on offense as far as running the ball. Obviously, they’ve got a great running back and they do a lot of wide zone and play action off of that. That’s something I love to do is just blocking on the frontside of runs, and play-action passes are a good opportunity for a tight end to get the ball down the field, so I would relish the opportunity to be in that offense.”

• Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer (visit reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson): The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Wydermyer racked up some good pass-catching numbers in 34 games with the Aggies, catching 118 passes for 1.468 yards (12.4-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Wydermyer earns praise for his route-running ability, his ability to grab contested catches and his ability to win on routes in the red zone. But he has not impressed as a run blocker, which is something of high importance to the Titans, and there are also concerns that he didn’t improve much during three seasons at Texas A&M. He didn’t help himself by running a 5.03 40-yard dash at Texas A&M’s recent pro day.