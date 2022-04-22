Which Draft Prospects Have Visited the Titans?
NASHVILLE – With just a few days left before the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday, all the Tennessee Titans’ visitors have now come and gone at St. Thomas Sports Park.
There’s no official list of prospects the Titans have had for visits over the last several weeks, but we’ve come across reports of close to 20 making the journey to Music City.
The list of so-called “top-30” visits doesn’t include local prospects, such as Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone, who reportedly spent time with the Titans earlier this month. Since 2018, every NFL team has had three FBS schools assigned to it, and Vanderbilt, Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky are those schools for the Titans.
What we do know is that NFL teams bring prospects to their facility for interviews, meetings and medical evaluations.
The breakdown of the 18 reported visits that I came across looks like this: four tight ends, three tackles, three wide receivers, two cornerbacks, two defensive linemen, two edge rushers (in addition to Malone), one guard and one quarterback.
Again, there have almost certainly been more visitors – teams are allowed 30 -- and one or two of these reported visits could be inaccurate. It’s all unofficial.
That said, here are some more specifics on those who’ve been mentioned to date:
Tight Ends
• San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo): The 6-foot-253-pound Bellinger earns praise for being good in a lot of areas, though not necessarily great in any. He’s seen as a solid, competitive blocker in the run game, which has always been very important to the Titans. Analysts also like his athleticism and his hands in the passing game, though Bellinger wasn’t an overly productive pass-catcher at San Diego State, topping out during his senior season with 31 catches for 357 yards. It’s worth noting, too, that Bellinger was a regular on kick and punt coverages in each of the last three seasons, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.
• Colorado State TE Trey McBride (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo): The 6-foot-4, 246-pound McBride won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last season after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5-yard average) and one touchdown. He had a prolific four-year career with the Rams, posting 164 catches for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He can get open downfield. But can he block?
“Our team was a run-first team,” McBride said at the NFL scouting combine. “So, to get those catches and things like that I had to put my head down and block and I, you know, I think I'm a tougher physical guy.
“I think I'm a tremendous run blocker guy who can do it all. But that's what we did first. That's how I got on the field early on in my career. So that's the only really thing I know. I think, you know, being tough, physical and gritty in the run game is important and something that I love to do.”
• Washington TE Cade Otton (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo): The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton wasn’t the focal point of the offense like McBride at Colorado State. In 31 games over four years, Otton had 91 catches for 1,026 yards (11.3-yard average) and nine touchdowns.
He’s considered a dependable receiver who can create yards after the catch, a player who might have been underutilized at Washington. But Otton gets high marks for his run-blocking ability, which is not as common a skill at the position as it was years ago. He feels like he’d be very comfortable in the Titans’ scheme.
“I think (the Titans) would be a great fit,” Otton said at the NFL scouting combine. “I love what they do on offense as far as running the ball. Obviously, they’ve got a great running back and they do a lot of wide zone and play action off of that. That’s something I love to do is just blocking on the frontside of runs, and play-action passes are a good opportunity for a tight end to get the ball down the field, so I would relish the opportunity to be in that offense.”
• Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer (visit reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson): The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Wydermyer racked up some good pass-catching numbers in 34 games with the Aggies, catching 118 passes for 1.468 yards (12.4-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award.
Wydermyer earns praise for his route-running ability, his ability to grab contested catches and his ability to win on routes in the red zone. But he has not impressed as a run blocker, which is something of high importance to the Titans, and there are also concerns that he didn’t improve much during three seasons at Texas A&M. He didn’t help himself by running a 5.03 40-yard dash at Texas A&M’s recent pro day.
Wide Receivers
• Arkansas WR Treylon Burks (visit reported by Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed): The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks draws a lot of comparisons to the Titans’ A.J. Brown, as both are powerfully built receivers and both are exceptionally dangerous after catching the ball.
“There is some comparison to that, just in body structure, how big we are, how fast we are,” Burks said at the NFL scouting combine. “I’ve watched him a lot.”
Burks had a great 12-game season in 2021, catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards (16.4-yard average) and 11 touchdowns. He added 14 carries for 112 yards (eight-yard average) and a touchdown.
Everything about Burks from a college production standpoint screams star. Against Alabama, for instance, Burks caught eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. But his testing may be a cause for some concern, as Burks ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and posted a vertical of 33 inches.
• Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore (visit reported by ESPN’s Turron Davenport): The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Moore racked up ridiculous numbers against primarily Mid-American Conference competition last season, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards (13.6-yard average) and 10 touchdowns.
Moore looks like a great prospect at the slot position. He’s exceptionally shifty; forced 26 missed tackles last year (tops in the country, per Pro Football Focus); and adds a vertical element, evidenced by the 4.41 time he posted in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. The concerns are his size/catch radius, and the fact he’s still got some development ahead of him as a route runner – especially downfield.
• Memphis WR Calvin Austin (visit reported by Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline): The only real drawback regarding Austin is that he stands just 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds. But the little guy has a reputation for playing with physicality and heart, and he has some really impressive skills. A team like the Titans could seemingly use Austin as a speedy slot complement to bigger outside receivers like A.J. Brown and Robert Woods. Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and registered a 39-inch vertical at the NFL scouting combine. He was highly productive at Memphis, where Austin caught a combined 137 passes for 2,202 yards (16.1-yard average) and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The Memphis native is also a threat on special teams, as he totaled a pair of punt returns for touchdowns during that same stretch.
Offensive Linemen
• Michigan State T AJ Arcuri (visit reported by NFL Draft Diamonds): The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Arcuri is seen as a sleeper by some, though he’d still likely be a Day Three pick or an undrafted free agent. He started a combined 25 games over the last three seasons for the Spartans, 17 as a left tackle and eight as a right tackle. Arcuri spent six seasons at Michigan State, redshirting in 2016 and also returning for the extra COVID year allotted players. He’s earned praise for his aggressive run-blocking ability and his leadership skills.
• Texas A&M G Kenyon Green (visit reported by Ari Meirov): The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Green is easily the highest-ranked offensive linemen we’ve seen with a reported Titans visit. Most analysts give him a late first- or early second-round grade, which might well put him in the Titans’ wheelhouse with the 26th overall selection. Green is big and nasty, a player who grades out especially well in the run game because of his ability to aggressively overpower defenders. Green may still need a little polish in pass protection, but he only gave up one sack over the past two seasons. Green played every offensive line position except for center while in college but will be a guard on the NFL level. He started 17 games for the Aggies at left guard, 15 at right guard.
• Northern Iowa T Trevor Penning (visit reported by The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler): There’s a lot about the profile of the 6-7, 325-pound Penning that seems to scream “Titans.” He’s a big, nasty mauling guy that plays with a lot of attitude – maybe too much at times – and would fit right in with the Titans’ grinding running game. Penning is also a good enough athlete that he is eventually expected to start at left tackle on the NFL level. So maybe if the Titans wound up picking him – he might not last until No. 26 – Penning could start off at right tackle and eventually move over to the left. It’s worth noting that Titans general manager Jon Robinson was a spectator at Northern Iowa’s Pro Day.
• Ohio St. T Nicholas Petit-Frere (visit reported by “The Roar” podcast): The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Petit-Frere would be an unlikely first-round pick, but might be a consideration if the Titans moved back into the second round. He might be available in the third round as well.
Petit-Frere’s assets are his size, strength and athleticism, all of which he uses especially well on the move while run-blocking. The scouting report isn’t as kind to Petit-Frere in the pass-blocking department, as his technique and hand placement were often cited as problematic. But Petit-Frere is also considered a bit raw, so there could be a strong upside if and when everything comes together.
Cornerbacks
• Houston CB Marcus Jones (visit reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson): Aside from his size (5-8, 174 pounds) and the fact he’s coming off two shoulder surgeries, there’s plenty to like about the speedy, athletic Jones. In his last two seasons with the Cougars, Jones returned 20 kicks for 612 yards (30.6-yard average) and two touchdowns. He returned 43 punts for 711 yards (16.5-yard average) and three touchdowns. Defensively, Jones made five interceptions last year and also posted 16 forced incompletions – the second-highest total among all cornerbacks. Jones’ return ability would be a treat to watch, and his speed and coverage ability would add depth at the Titans’ cornerback position. One thought, though: His size would seem to limit him to the slot, where Elijah Molden currently resides.
• Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor (visit reported by Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline): The 6-foot, 199-pound Taylor is a likely Day 2 or Day 3 pick, but he might offer the Titans the kind of versatility that Dane Cruikshank provided before leaving to Chicago via free agency. Taylor played cornerback for the Vols and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine but may wind up as a safety on the NFL level. His speed, physicality and competitiveness would also seem to bode well for special teams work, as The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that Taylor “might be a team’s best option at gunner.”
Edge Rushers
• Florida St. edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (visit reported on Johnson’s Instagram account, hat tip to Justin Melo): This seemed like an unlikely visit, not because of Johnson’s talent level but because of the Titans’ situation at edge rusher. Johnson is first-round talent, and he would have been a potential target for the Titans if the team hadn’t re-signed Harold Landry. But with the highly paid Landry and Bud Dupree occupying the starting edge spots, there seems no chance the Titans would be looking at the position for a first-round selection. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Johnson had a breakout year for the Seminoles last season after two decent years at Georgia. He totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 2021. Johnson will be a great pick for some NFL team, but it would be stunning if that team was the Titans.
• Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders (visit reported by Underdog Fantasy Discord): Sanders was measured at 6-foot-5, 228 at the NFL scouting combine, and then at 6-foot-5, 247 three weeks later at Cincinnati’s Pro Day. So, assuming those figures are somehow accurate, it appears Sanders was told he needed to bulk up in order to improve his draft stock. Even with the added weight, Sanders’ specialty in the NFL will be getting after the pass rusher, not setting the edge. He’s got a quick first step and an ability to pressure the quarterback, even though Sanders only totaled 2.5 sacks in 14 games last season. He looks like the kind of pass-rush specialist that would be a good depth player on the roster, which should make him a Day 2 or Day 3 pick.
Defensive Linemen
• Houston DL Logan Hall (visit reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport): The 6-foot-6, 283-pound Hall put up some big numbers for the Cougars last season, totaling 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 13 games. He showed off some impressive physical assets for a man of his size at the NFL scouting combine as well, running the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds and producing a vertical jump of 30 inches. He played mostly on the interior defensive line at Houston, but many say he’d be a good fit at defensive end or edge in a 3-4 scheme. Hall’s size and versatility are somewhat reminiscent of the Titans’ Denico Autry, who is effective inside and outside.
• Minnesota DL Esezi Otomewo (visit reported by The Tennessean’s Ben Arthur): The book on the 6-foot-5, 282-pound Otomewo is that there may be more untapped potential than what he showed in college, so he might be the kind of late-round draft pick that produces more than expected. In 13 games last season for the Golden Gophers, Otomewo totaled three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. His size would also appear to offer some versatility, the ability to play inside or outside depending on the situation. The Athletic noted that Otomewo played on the punt return in all four of his seasons at Minnesota, always an attractive asset for a player looking to earn a roster spot.
Quarterback
• Liberty QB Malik Willis (visit reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter): The 6-foot, 219-pound Willis is the only reported quarterback visit for the Titans so far, and he is a very intriguing prospect. He is easily the best all-round athlete among the top quarterbacks, as Willis threw for 2,857 yards (27 touchdowns, 12 interceptions), and ran for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games last season. Willis boasts a cannon of an arm that he uses well on both deep balls and on tight-window throws that are shorter in length. Some analysts do have concerns that Willis needs polish as a passer, in terms of consistent accuracy and in his progression. He was also sacked 51 times last season, many the result of hesitancy in the pocket. There’s certainly one line of thinking that the Titans would choose a quarterback in the first round. If they did so with Willis, it would allow him a red-shirt season of sorts before presumably stepping into the starter’s role.