Titans Among Worst NFL Rosters
After finishing 6-11 last season, the Tennessee Titans are coming into the season with something to prove.
The team made some changes to the roster, adding cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but the Titans have a long way to go before they can cement themselves as a top squad in the NFL once again.
The 33rd Team writer Ian Valentino listed the 10 worst rosters in the NFL, and the Titans came in at No. 7.
"Tennessee has worked hard to plug holes with fairly capable and familiar names, but guys like Tyler Boyd, Arden Key, Kenneth Murray Jr., and even Ridley don't move the needle that much. A lot must go right for the Titans to be more than an annoying team to face," Valentino writes. "That really starts with second-year QB Will Levis. Even with a versatile backfield, a more capable receiving corps, and a young but fairly talented offensive line, Levis' development will make or break the Titans. He's shown flashes of being a potential above-average starter, but he'll have to sharpen his decision-making and processing so that the offense can be threatening in any form.
The only teams that the Titans were listed ahead of were the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New England Patriots.
While there are players who could vault the Titans back into relevancy, it really does come down to Levis being able to perform.
He struggled in his rookie year, completing just 58.4 percent of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns in nine games. However, Levis has proven that he can live up to the hype.
In his first start last season against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 last season, Levis threw four touchdowns. However, he only managed to match that total after seven more games of work.
Levis was once considered a top-5 potential pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the talent is there. If he can execute in first-year head coach Brian Callahan's new offense with the players the team signed to help him succeed, the Titans likely won't be on this list for next year's edition.
