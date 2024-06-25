Titans OL Named Breakout Candidate
Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski is looking forward to his second season in the NFL, but it will look a little different than it did a year ago.
Skoronski moved from tackle to guard in his rookie year, and that came with its own set of challenges. However, the Titans still trusted Skoronski enough to start 14 games last season, cementing himself as a key piece of the offensive line.
But now with a full offseason in the NFL under his belt, Skoronski is ready for what's to come. He has a new coach in Brian Callahan, which comes with his father, Bill, as his new offensive line coach. Because of that, NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks named him to the 2024 NFL All-Breakout team at guard.
"With Brian Callahan taking over as head coach in Tennessee (and with Callahan's father, stellar offensive line coach Bill Callahan, joining him on staff), Skoronski should excel in a scheme that better suits his talents as a crafty positional blocker with superb instincts and awareness," Brooks writes. "The 2023 first-rounder is a sturdy blocker at the point of attack, with the athleticism to shadowbox defenders in pass protection. As the Titans transition to a pass-centric offense that emphasizes throwing the ball all over the yard instead of adhering to the ground-and-pound philosophy of the previous staff, the second-year pro should play up to expectations as a franchise player in 2024."
Skoronski also has No. 7 overall pick JC Latham out of Alabama moving to left tackle to support him on that side of the line. The two of them are expected to live on the left side of the Titans trenches for years to come, especially if things run smoothly in Callahan's offense. He's also playing with veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III to his right side, and that could form one of the sturdiest left sides in the league if all goes well.
Skoronski, like many interior linemen, will be overlooked when it comes to the importance in the offense. If Skoronski plays well, chances are the Titans offense will do so as well.
