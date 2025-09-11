Titans QB Clears Air on WR Drops
With eight drops in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans have their first simple thing to improve on. Wide receivers have one job, catch the ball. Rookie QB Cam Ward knows that, though he knows it isn't going to help anyone if he dismisses their talent.
Each of the Titans' receivers is on the team for a reason. Veteran wideout Calvin Ridley had an off day. Rookie Elic Ayomanor didn't look the best, though it's far too early to count him out. Chimere Dike may not have had his fair share of targets, but the fellow rookie made his impact on special teams. With HC Brian Callahan looking for Ward to lead this team to their first touchdown, the 23-year-old issued a statement to the team.
"I mean we communicate about drops, incomplete balls, everything. I'm never going to get on guys for dropping the ball. I'm going to throw a pic at some point in the season, bad plays are going to happen," Ward said.
He continued, "I'm not really too worried about that. Them boys are going to catch the ball. I don't need none of that crazy stuff, I know what type of receivers I've got, they know who they are in this locker room, so we're going to turn things around."
It's far too early for Titans fans to panic. While Ward's numbers may not look the best, he's been hyped up by Ex-NFL QB's as a legit player. His confidence, poise, and accuracy was off the charts, despite a poor completion percentage. Had none of his receivers dropped the ball, Ward's completion percentage would've seen a 28.6% increase.
Fans were shocked to see Ayomanor get the start in Week 1. The rookie impressed in the preseason as he turned heads far more than players like Van Jefferson or even Tyler Lockett. Combined, Ridley and Ayomanor had just six receptions on 15 targets.
Knowing Ward only threw for 112 yards, it's no surprise that none of his receivers had more than 30 yards. Ridley led the receivers with 27, though a 29 yard pass to RB Tony Pollard allowed him to finish at the top of the charts.
Moving forward, Ward knows that his receivers are going to bail him out. The Titans search for Ward's first touchdown continues as the Miami graduate failed to lead the team to a TD drive in any of his preseason drives. At the end of the day, he's still a rookie who more than proved his worth in Week 1.
