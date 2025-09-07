Titans Rookie Makes Major Play in NFL Debut
The Tennessee Titans are going into the locker room against the Denver Broncos trailing 10-9, but it would have been worse if it weren't for fourth-round pick Chimere Dike.
Dike, a rookie out of Florida, returned the ball 71 yards with just a few seconds left in the first half against the Broncos to get into field goal range just before the clock was up in the second quarter.
Dike is expected to have more of a role on special teams than offense for the Titans and this kick return is exactly the reason why. Earlier in the week, Dike spoke about the importance of being the team's kick returner for the season.
"I feel ready," Dike said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"The work I put in during training camp, the work I have put in throughout my career, it's a role that I really enjoy and I am thankful that Coach Bones (ST coordinator John Fassel) and coach (Brian) Callahan had trust in me to put me back there, and I am going to try and prove it every week and take it one game at a time."
Dike has a growing confidence after this major play against the Broncos, but the Titans coaching staff isn't too surprised with the development. Head coach Brian Callahan had kind words for Dike going into the game.
"First and foremost, he is experienced," Callahan said of Dike via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He was a pretty productive returner in the SEC, was productive at Wisconsin. He's done it a lot, and he has gotten a lot of reps at it. He's looked good in practice, is a sure catcher. He has real speed and ability to break. I am excited to see what he can do back there."
Dike and the Titans need another big play or two in the second half against the Broncos if they want to come away with a big win on the road to start off the season. The Broncos will field the kickoff when the second half begins.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!