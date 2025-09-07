Titans Rookie Among Inactives vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are starting off the season with a Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but some people won't be making their 2025 debut quite yet.
One of those players is rookie defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., who was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft. Winston is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year at Penn State, so the Titans have not had him practicing fully quite yet.
Winston is inactive for the Titans today, along with cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis, Samuel Womack, rookie offensive lineman Jackson Slater, offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and defensive lineman CJ Ravenell.
The Titans are also sitting their fifth-round pick in Slater, but he is viewed as a healthy scratch. The other inactives, Armour-Davis, Womack, Tuttle and Ravenell, were all recent add-ons to the team after the 53-man roster deadline expired.
This isn't much of a surprise for the Titans considering these players have only been in the organization for about two weeks, but they could be added onto the gameday roster later in the season once injuries pop up and they become more acclimated.
The Broncos are sitting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, tight end Nate Adkins, outside linebacker Que Robinson, inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive tackle Frank Crum and defensive end Sai'vion Jones.
The most notable Broncos inactive is Greenlaw, who joined the team this offseason after six years with the San Francisco 49ers. This should make Tennessee's job a bit easier on offense, which could be crucial for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as he makes his debut.
If Ward can beat the Broncos, he'll become the second rookie quarterback this decade to win his first NFL start in Week 1. Since 2020, rookies are just 1-9 in Week 1, but Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams won his debut against the Titans last season.
Kickoff between the Titans and Broncos is set for 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.
