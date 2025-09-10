Titans Unveil Week 2 Uniform
The Tennessee Titans will host the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener on Sunday afternoon. Coming off a 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Titans will look to get in the win column for the first time this season, but they must defeat a really good Rams team to do so.
Last weekend, the Titans broke out their all white uniforms for their matchup against the Broncos. They were 9-17 all time in the whiteouts and were 0-3 in 2024 when wearing them. They didn't get off to the best start with them in 2025 either, and are now 9-18 when wearing white jerseys and pants.
This week, the Titans are returning home and are set to break out they're light blue jerseys for the first time this season. They'll keep the white pants and also sport light blue socks for their home opener.
Prior to the 2025 season, the Titans announced their "Titans Blue" jerseys would take the place of their navy jerseys as their primary home uniform. The navy jerseys haven't been retired, but the TIitans Blue jerseys will take their place for most of the Titans' home games.
The Titans Blue jerseys were first announced in 2003, and they instantly became a fan favorite. Even the players loved them, as Joey Barranco, the Titans' Director of Equipment Operations, recalled.
"Steve (McNair) and Eddie (George), they came in the locker room and looked at that jersey, and they were like, 'Wow.' It was something different. They'd worn the two-tone blue before, but it was now reversed, and more light blue. It just popped, and they loved it."
"We're talking to fans and we're listening," Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill added. "There's a clear appetite to have the Titans, their team, represented on the field in this noticeable color that has been with this team from 1960 in Houston, into Memphis, at Vanderbilt and as we've played at Nissan Stadium."
There was a stretch beginning in 2008 where the Titans Blue jerseys were the team's primary colors, but that didn't last too long. They eventually became the team's color rush jerseys, but in recent years, they've been worn sparingly as the navy and white were the primary uniforms. In 2024, the Titans broke out the Titans Blue jerseys more often, wearing them four times, but now they'll be a part of the main rotation for home games.
