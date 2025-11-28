Cam Ward Remains Positive Despite Titans' Struggles

While their record may not show it, the Tennessee Titans have continued to improve each and every week. Even though they lost to the Houston Texans coming off their Bye week, that loss set them up for success. It sounds crazy, but even rookie quarterback Cam Ward would agree.

Careless mistakes, especially at home, have hurt the Titans time and time again. There's no reason any team should false start four times at their own stadium, but it's one of the many learning curves with a rookie QB, new coach, and new play-caller.

Even 11 games into the season, having lost 10 of them, Ward is as positive as ever. His mindset speaks volumes of his leadership and what he means to this team, one of the main reasons Ward was one of two "untouchables" at the trade deadline.

Cam Ward Contiues To Be Positive

“I think everyone's success that we're starting to see on offense is just a mix of everybody, the players, the coaching staff, all doing their job.”@Titans QB Cam Ward aims to keep positive momentum going.



All things considered, the Titans played their hearts out against the Seattle Seahawks last week. That's a game that could've easily gotten out of hand, but instead turned out to be one of, if not the best performance of Ward's short NFL career. To no surprise, he's taking minimal credit and is building everyone up around him.

"I think it's everybody," Ward told Titans' Jim Wyatt. "Starts with Mike (McCoy), but especially, Nick (Holz) and Bo (Hardegree) putting in good game plans week in and week out. Now it's just on myself and other players to execute the game plan.

While McCoy may no longer be the team's coach after this season, he still is a huge part of Ward's rookie season. The Miami graduate was dealt a bad hand with the firing of Brian Callahan, something that threw a wrench in his rookie season.

That said, Ward continues to hold his head high, "So I think everyone's success that we're starting to see on offense is just a mix of everybody, the players, the coaching staff, all doing their job."

Ward Embraces The Underdog Mentality

A quick peek at QB Cam Ward in Thanksgiving Day practice for the @Titans pic.twitter.com/lWlo0gGG3k — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 27, 2025

At this point, Ward has no choice but to embrace the underdog mentality. With their 1-10 record, it's hard for anyone to predict this Titans team to win games. Beating the Jacksonville Jaguars is going to be much easier said than done, but Ward knows he still has a job to do, no matter their record.

"I just think we use it as motivation to win football games. The stats will never mean anything. The only stat that would only matter is winning or losing," Ward said. "We just got to do that week in and week out. So that's the only thing we're trying to get better at."

While this Titans team is clearly a few years away from ending their rebuilding period, it starts with Ward. He's continuing to get better, and once he puts everything together, step one will be complete and the rest revolves around the front office surrounding him with a complete team.

