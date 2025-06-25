Titans' Cam Ward Emerging as Leader
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is just a rookie, but the team is asking him not to act like one considering he is subject to be the franchise signal caller of the future.
Ward, 23, faces a tough task and big shoes to fill as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this past season, but there's a chance he could shine with all of the pressure on him.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport acknowledged Ward's leadership abilities throughout minicamp and OTAs.
"Ward has already emerged as a leader. He had a group of rookie pass catchers coming to the building at 5 a.m. for film study and never hesitated to tell a veteran receiver how he wants a route to be run," Davenport wrote.
"Ward also showed he's able to remain unfazed by mistakes. Ward threw an interception on Day 2 of minicamp before bouncing back by completing 18 consecutive passes. While interceptions should never be minimized, coach Brian Callahan loved his quarterback's resiliency."
"Ward took most of the reps in team period and 7-on-7. He turned in a solid performance against a variety of blitzes. On one rep, Ward made a check that resulted in a bomb to Calvin Ridley for a touchdown."
Callahan spoke to Ward's ability to bounce back when plays don't always go his way.
"It certainly didn't shy him away from throws," Callahan said via Davenport. "You want to see a guy just kind of get ready and throw it again."
If Ward can execute this kind of maturity in a regular season game, that will put the Titans in a better spot as a team.
It shouldn't be expected for a rookie quarterback to be perfect, but Ward's ability to learn from his mistakes will make him a better player in the long run.
Ward and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
