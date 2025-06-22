Titans' Cam Ward Might Have Expectations Too High
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is entering his first season with the team after being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Ward comes into the league with a lot of expectations, especially after the instant success of some of the top quarterback prospects in the last two years.
Yahoo! Sports analyst Frank Schwab thinks Ward will be successful in the league, but he may not reach the same heights as the top quarterbacks have done in years' past.
"The Cam Ward pick was the right one and he'll be a good player," Schwab wrote.
"That doesn't mean he's going to be C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels right away. This seems more like incremental improvement for the Titans, with a lot of losses this season but confidence by the end of the season that Ward is the right foundational piece. Then next offseason will bring some more talent to lift the roster."
C.J. Stroud won a playoff game in each of his first two seasons for the AFC South rival Houston Texans, while Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie year.
The success from both of those players has set a high bar, putting Ward in a difficult position to level up. That's why he cannot compare himself to anyone, especially Stroud and Daniels.
Ward's situation is different than Stroud and Daniels, but the success those players had offer hope that the Titans can get back on top rather quickly.
A lot still has to be played out to determine how strong Ward will be in his rookie year, but the hope is that he will make enough progress to prove that he can win a Super Bowl for the Titans during his career.
