Titans Pro Bowler Gets Honest About Cam Ward Trash Talk
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward made headlines at mandatory minicamp after exchanging his share of trash talk with his new teammates, most notably Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans offensive lineman JC Latham told reporters that Ward even head-butted Simmons at one point as the two traded words.
Though there was never much doubt, Simmons made sure to clarify on social media that his smack talk with Ward was nothing personal, as the two high-level competitors were simply feeling the heat of an NFL practice.
"Young bull is competitive as hell and I love every part of it! TRUST ME," Simmons wrote on X. "Nothing is personal and we both know that! We gone talk everyday and all day, and help this team WIN on Sundays!"
Simmons met with the media at minicamp and praised Ward's ability to talk trash while continuing to make plays down the field.
"It was predetermined," Simmons said with a smile, per the team website. "I've been hearing how much smack he talks … and I saw him this past weekend and was like: I'm going to be talking smack to you, too. It's fun. … We went back and forth talking smack to each other and he was able to get back in the huddle and throw the ball down the field. That was the most impressive thing, not talking smack to me, but being able to get back in the huddle, get the plays to the guys, and still be able to operate the offense."
These type of moments in the offseason could pay dividends for Ward during his rookie year. There was never much doubt about his confidence level headed into the draft, but Ward has now made it clear that he has no issues jawing with some of the league's best players.
