Titans Coach Shares Plan for RB Duo
Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears both bring a unique set of skills to the table, something that was on display in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan revealed last week when speaking to the media how the team plans to utilize its talented backfield.
"We're going to use those guys plenty all across the formation, in the pass game and in the run game," Callahan said. "They're fun tools to have because they can do so many different things. The biggest key is just making sure that you get them the run, especially early in the game."
After signing a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason, Pollard is the obvious starter headed into Week 1, but Spears continues to prove himself worthy of touches ahead of his second year in the NFL. Callahan made it clear that both players will get their fair share of plays called for them.
"Generally speaking, you try to find -- when you go into a game, you highlight a handful of plays that they like," Callahan said. "They're both different style runners. Tyjae has plays that he likes, Tony has plays that he likes. And so you sort of star those plays and you put their names on them. So when you call those, you make sure that they get those carries that they feel good about. That's how you naturally split the labor in the running back room."
Last season while playing on the franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys, Pollard tallied a career-high 252 carries for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns while adding a career-best 55 catches for 311 receiving yards. Despite suffering a fractured fibula in the 2022 Divisional Round, Pollard bounced back and showed he can still be an elite running back in the NFL.
As a rookie last year, Spears showed why he was deserving of being a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished as Tennessee's second-leading rusher behind Derrick Henry, posting 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. The Tulane product also showed impressive ability as a receiver, as Spears had the third-most catches on the team (52) to go along with 385 receiving yards and a touchdown.
