Watch: Tyjae Spears Gives Titans Lead Over 49ers
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is making a case to be the best player in the backfield this season as he enters his second NFL campaign.
Spears is helping himself out by scoring a touchdown early in the second quarter in the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's a look at the score:
With Derrick Henry no longer in the picture, Spears is expected to have a much larger workload in Tennessee this season. Tony Pollard will also compete for a good chunk of the snaps, but both him and Spears were listed as joint starters on the Titans unofficial depth chart that was released earlier this week.
Spears, 23, was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tulane, and he left his mark on his rookie year with 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also had 52 receptions for 385 yards, making him a true runner-receiver and a big part of the Titans offense.
Now that the Titans are transitioning to more of a passing offense under new head coach Brian Callahan, Spears' abilities as a receiver will need to come into play. However, he is still an incredibly shifty runner. While he may not be on Henry's level of prestige, Spears can try to play that role as best as he can. The Titans aren't expecting him to be Henry's replacement but rather himself, because he can play a massive role in the offense.
Spears' night is likely over, but it's a strong debut for his second season and he should have more to offer as he moves further into the preseason and training camp.
The Titans lead 14-7 midway through the second quarter against the 49ers.
