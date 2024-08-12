Titans Reveal Preseason Plans vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans are preparing for their second preseason contest this week against the Seattle Seahawks, but it's a little different this week because the two teams will also be taking part in joint practices.
Preseason opponents oftentimes come together in the week prior to practice against one another in order to give players a look at facing a different opponent than someone on their own team. It also helps scouting departments get a look at other players who could end up on practice squads, making them available for signing shortly after.
Coach Brian Callahan spoke about practicing and playing against the Seahawks this week and what that means for the starters in the second preseason game.
"The starting point (for the starters) will be to play a little bit less, if at all, depending on how the two practices go against Seattle since it will be such heavy load on those guys," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The emphasis will be for the 1s to get a lot more reps (in the joint practices) and the 2s and 3s play a lot more in the game."
Callahan claimed that it is a loose plan and that more details would be revealed later in the week. But for now, this is what the Titans plan on doing for the week.
The starting offense played into the second quarter in Saturday's win against the San Francisco 49ers because they started their first drive inside the red zone thanks to a 63-yard kickoff return from wide receiver Kearis Jackson. The Titans offense was able to capitalize on the short field and build a drive from 64 yards out to go up 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Titans went on to win the game 17-13.
The Titans and Seahawks are set to kick off from Nissan Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
