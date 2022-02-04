Skip to main content
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans

Titans Working to Add Experience to Offensive Staff

Tim Kelly, the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator for the past three years, is likely to take on an advisory role and work with Todd Downing.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are working on a deal to add former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to the coaching staff.

Kelly would not replace Todd Downing as the offensive coordinator, per a source, but instead would have a role with the offense similar to that of Jim Schwartz with the defense. Schwartz was named the Titans’ senior defensive assistant coach prior to the 2021 season and earned the praise of both head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for helping turn around the team’s defense.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler originally reported the Titans were talking to Kelly.

Kelly has a relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel from the years the two spent together with the Texans. Both started with that organization in 2014.

Kelly was the Texans’ offensive quality control coach from 2014-15 and added the title of assistant offensive line coach in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, Kelly served as the Texans’ tight end coach

In 2019, he took over as the Texans’ offensive coordinator, a position he held the past three seasons. He was also Houston’s quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Read More

Kelly is the brother of former Titans tackle Dennis Kelly, now with the Green Bay Packers.

Houston’s offense struggled last season, finishing last in yards, 30th in points per game (16.5), last in rushing yards and 28th in passing yards. But the Texans’ two quarterbacks were journeyman Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills while Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson sat out the season. The Texans’ top running back was veteran backup Rex Burkhead, and the only established receiving threat was Brandin Cooks.

Here’s how the Texans’ offense fared in the two previous seasons under Kelly: 13th in yards, 19th in points, fourth in passing yards and 31st in rushing yards in 2020; 13th overall in yards, 14th in points, 15th in passing yards and ninth in rushing yards in 2019.

In Downing’s first season Tennessee’s offense dropped from second (in 2020) to 17th in yards and from fourth to 15th in points. The Titans scored an average of one fewer touchdown per game in 2021, falling from 30.7 points per game in 2020 to 24.6 per game in 2021.

But injuries played a big part in those numbers as well. Derrick Henry, the league’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, missed the final nine regular-season games with a foot injury. Julio Jones was limited to 10 games and A.J. Brown to 13. The Titans also missed the contributions of tight end Jonnu Smith, who signed with New England prior to the 2021 season.

Should Kelly be hired, he would apparently be the second former Texans assistant coach to join Vrabel’s staff. Former Texans inside linebacker coach Bobby King will replace Jim Haslett for the Titans in that role, per Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium.
News

Titans Working to Add Experience to Offensive Staff

43 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) gets stopped by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bengals are Latest to Reach Super Bowl After Eliminating Titans

22 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) runs with the ball after a catch as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) goes to make the tackle during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
News

Senior Bowl Players Who Could Catch Titans' Attention

20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Henry Showed Signs of Decline Before Injury

Feb 2, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Contract Extension for Vrabel in the Works

Feb 2, 2022
Titans secondary coach Kerry Coombs watches his players during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Former Titans Assistant Gets New (Old) Job

Feb 1, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) heads to the field to face the Bengals during the AFC Divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville,
News

Jon Robinson Talks Tannehill's Status

Feb 1, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson addresses the media before the start of training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Titans Projected to Add Two Compensatory Draft Picks

Feb 1, 2022