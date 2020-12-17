Thursday Injury Report: Good News for Secondary

Rookie Kristian Fulton was a full participant in practice and has a chance to play for the first time since late October.

Help for the Tennessee Titans’ secondary appears to be at hand after two members of that unit took a step forward toward full health Thursday.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton was a full participant in practice and safety Kenny Vaccaro was a limited participant. In each case, that was more than they did a day earlier.

Fulton, the second-round draft pick out of LSU, has not played since Oct. 25 against Pittsburgh because of a knee injury. He was returned to the active roster earlier in the week and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout.

In six games played he has 15 tackles and is one of three members of the Titans defense with at least one sack and one interception (he has one of each).

Vaccaro, a veteran in his third year as a Titans starter, was a late addition to last week’s injury report due to an illness and did not play Sunday at Jacksonville. He sat out all of Wednesday’s practice session.

The long wait for cornerback Adoreé Jackson looks as if it will continue. Since the start of last week, he has been no more than a limited participant in practice. The 2017 first-round pick has yet to play this season because of a knee injury.

The complete Titans-Lions injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe) and TE Geoff Swaim (ankle). Limited participation: RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness). Full participation: CB Kristian Fulton (knee), C Ben Jones (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee).

DETROIT

Did not practice: LB/FB Jason Cabinda (illness), OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DL Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (throat), CB Darryl Roberts (hip) and QB Matthew Stafford (rib/right thumb). Limited participation: DT John Penisini (shoulder). Full participation: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), S C.J. Moore (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) and S Tracy Walker (shoulder).