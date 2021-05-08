Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Jason McCourty Shows Rare Staying Power

Few players drafted by the Tennessee Titans have lasted as long in the NFL as the veteran cornerback, who is now with the Miami Dolphins.
Author:
Publish date:

Jason McCourty was nobody’s first choice.

That is even true of the Tennessee Titans, who actually did select him in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He was the eighth player – and second cornerback – the Titans picked that year and the 45th defensive back off the board.

But he has lasted.

The Miami Dolphins signed McCourty to a free-agent contract Friday, which means the 33-year-old (he will turn 34 before the start of the regular season) has a chance to extend his NFL career to a 13th season and to further establish himself as one of Tennessee’s most enduring draft picks of the Titans era. As it is, he already is fourth in games played among all of the franchise’s draft picks from 1999-present and could get as high as second on that list by the end of the 2021 regular season.

"I'm ready to go work," McCourty said in a Twitter video produced by the Dolphins. "I'm ready to hydrate and get ready for this heat. Let's go, fellas. Fins Up!"

McCourty spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots after one year with Cleveland (2017). He was part of a Super Bowl champion in his first season with the Patriots (2018) immediately after having played on a Browns team that finished 0-16.

He spent his first eight years with the Titans, played 90 of his 166 games for them but never was part of a playoff team.

A rundown of the most career NFL games played by Tennessee Titans draft picks (1999-present):

Player, Pos.DraftedNFL GamesTitans Games

Randy Starks, DT

Third round, 2004

186

60

Jared Cook, TE

Third round, 2009

178

59

Keith Bulluck, LB

First round, 2000

170

157

Jason McCourty, CB

Sixth round, 2009

166

90

Stephen Tulloch, MLB

Fourth round, 2006

159

80

Michael Griffin, S

First round, 2007

154

139

McCourty was the 203rd overall selection in 2009 but has played more games than all but seven of the 256 players chosen – and three of those seven are kickers and punters. He tops all sixth-round choices, a group that includes only four others with more than 100 career appearances.

“I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me,” McCourty told ESPN’s Mike Reiss two weeks into the free agency signing period. “As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys, ad be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games.

“… This will be Year 13. So, each year you’re closer to the end. This could be it. I’m just excited to get somewhere and play football.”

As he has for a long time now.

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LIII at State Farm Arena.
News

Jason McCourty Shows Rare Staying Power

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Mowry pose with students from Long Branch Elementary School upon their arrival in Jacksonville Friday. The Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round draft pick Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Mowry arrived at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida about noon Friday, April 30, 2021. The couple was greeted by team owner Shad Khan and 35 third-grade students from Long Branch Elementary School.
News

AFC South Watch: Instant Impact Draft Picks

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) runs in a touchdown after a catch past Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

What Tight End Options Remain for Titans?

National offensive lineman Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State (75) drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week.
News

Radunz Eager to Align With NFL Role Model

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) celebrates as he runs off the field after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Former Titan Moves To Third Team in a Year

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

NFL Power Rankings: Titans Tumbling

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Mabin (34) reacts with safety Andrew Wingard (42) after the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at M&T Bank Stadium.
GM Report

Three Veterans Signed, One Released

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (23) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Titans Add An Experienced Running Back

National wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick of Louisville (13) gets set at the line during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
News

One Titans Pick Pegged a Pre-Draft 'Potential Bust'