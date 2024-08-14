Titans Putting Emphasis on Multiple Stars on Offense
A lot will have to change for the Tennessee Titans if they're going to improve on offense this season.
Last year, the Titans' offense was among the league's worst in many categories, including being tied for third in fewest touchdown passes, allowing the fourth-most sacks and scoring the seventh-fewest points per game. Those struggles played a huge role in Tennessee opting to bring in a new coaching staff, including head coach Bill Callahan, and a slew of free agents to improve the offense around second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Now, with a new supporting cast and coaching staff in place, Levis noted there's more of an emphasis on sharing the ball as opposed to having a couple of players be the focal point on offense.
"It allows us to play fast and not have us locked into one guy," Levis said. "We have the ability to spread the ball around and create concepts to get certain people open. If you're locked in like 'Her, we've got to get Calvin [Ridley] the ball, we've got to get Treylon [Burks] the ball,' that's not the right way to go through a play. It allows us to play loose and free [and] take the open guy when they're there, regardless of who that may be."
DeAndre Hopkins was the team's top receiving option last season, catching 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Outside of Hopkins, though, no other receiver surpassed 30 catches or 450 receiving yards.
The Titans took huge strides toward improving their receiving corps by signing Calvin Ridley to a four-year $92 million deal in free agency. In his previous season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Receiver Tyler Boyd followed Callahan from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Titans after catching 67 passes for 667 yards and two passes last season.
Newly-signed running back Tony Pollard also adds another dimension to the passing game, as he caught a career-high 55 passes for 311 yards for the Dallas Cowboys last year. Second-year running back Tyjae Spears proved to be a capable option in the passing game in his rookie season with 52 catches for 385 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee also invested in the offensive line, which included drafting offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and signing center Lloyd Cushenberry to a four-year $50 million deal in free agency.
With the new weapons and an improved offensive line surrounding Levis, the table is set for him to share the ball more with a better supporting cast. If Levis can make the most of it, the Titans could be poised to improve one of the league's worst offenses from last season.
Tennessee will play its second preseason game on Saturday when it hosts the Seattle Seahawks at 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
